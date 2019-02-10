|
Dr. Douglas L. Hom
Dr. Douglas Hom, age 69, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was born July 26, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dr. Leong "Lee" and Syen "Sunny" Hom. Doug was a devoted father and grandfather, dedicated doctor, thoughtful mentor, and loyal friend. He had an active imagination, insatiable curiosity, and he dove into life with a passion that few could match. He truly loved people: his family and friends, his patients, and people he'd just meet passing through. He felt they ultimately made his life richer and more interesting. In turn, he touched and made a positive impact on many lives. Doug is survived by his brothers, children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
For more information about donations and his memorial service, please visit
https://www.howden-kennedy.com/notices/DrDouglas-Hom
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019