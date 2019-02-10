Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home
7603 35Th Ave Sw
Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 932-0356
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Douglas L. Hom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Douglas L. Hom Obituary
Dr. Douglas L. Hom

Dr. Douglas Hom, age 69, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was born July 26, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dr. Leong "Lee" and Syen "Sunny" Hom. Doug was a devoted father and grandfather, dedicated doctor, thoughtful mentor, and loyal friend. He had an active imagination, insatiable curiosity, and he dove into life with a passion that few could match. He truly loved people: his family and friends, his patients, and people he'd just meet passing through. He felt they ultimately made his life richer and more interesting. In turn, he touched and made a positive impact on many lives. Doug is survived by his brothers, children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

For more information about donations and his memorial service, please visit

https://www.howden-kennedy.com/notices/DrDouglas-Hom
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home
Download Now