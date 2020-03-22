|
|
Douglas Lee Sanford
Age 73, mathematics educator for more than forty years at Bothell High School, Doug Sanford died on March 14 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA. He was the devoted husband of Kathleen (Blanding) Sanford for 14 years. He was born in Seattle, son of the late Everett "Sandy" and Marian (Price) Sanford.
He graduated from the University of Washington and received his graduate degree in Mathematics from Seattle University. Doug retired from teaching in 2008 as a respected and well-loved figure in the math classroom of his high school alma mater, where he made a lifelong impact on generations of students. He made mathematics a fun and achievable subject. He freely devoted his extra time to tutor and help students in need of encouragement, patience, and guidance. In honor of his late wife, Kathy, also an educator, he established a college scholarship to help and motivate many students.
Along with his loving wife, Doug is survived by his mother Marian, his brother Gary, and sister Lynn. Also grieving are his stepsons and their spouses Andy (Erica) and Jon (Melissa) Farnum, and his granddaughter Emilia, the last big joy of his life, whom he absolutely adored. In addition to Doug's father, he was predeceased by his beloved stepdaughter, Michaela Farnum.
Memorial services will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Doug would encourage you to offer an act of kindness. This may be a donation to or local shelter, or through simply sharing a smile to help restore goodness to our world. Caring grows exponentially."
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020