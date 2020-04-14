|
Douglas Manners Post
Douglas Manners Post, born May 31, 1920, passed away peacefully, April 6, 2020, just weeks short of his 100th birthday, at his home in Woodinville, Washington.
He was a family man to the core, devoted to his wife of almost 70 years, Shirley, his daughters, and his seven grandchildren. His siblings and many nieces and nephews were very important to him. His life revolved around family, career, and his passion for nature. He was a devoted fan of chocolate, vintage cars, and University of Washington Husky sports.
Douglas was born to the Reverend Henry and Edith Post in Elko, Nevada. The family settled in Seattle where Douglas graduated from Garfield High School. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp, flying B29s. After the war, he earned a BS and MS in Botany from the University of Washington, where he met his future wife, Shirley Lauber. He then earned a doctorate from University of California, Berkley, in 1955. He taught Botany, first at University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana, and then at San Francisco State University where he was a professor for 28 years. Douglas and Shirley then returned to the Northwest to spend the rest of his life at their home on Crystal Lake.
He was a member of Crystal Springs Methodist Church in San Mateo, CA and Bothell United Methodist Church in WA; the North American Rock Garden Society; The Washington Native Plant Society; the California Botanical Society; American Society of Botany; and the Mountaineers.
Douglas is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters, Gwendy Reeder (John); Nancy Edwards (Allen); and Patty Pollock (Robert); seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Malcolm and Joseph Post; and sister, Audrey Van Voorhees.
Donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/en-us/
A full obituary can be found at Acacia's website.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2020