Douglas Martin Fryer
Douglas Martin Fryer passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, leaving an immense void in the lives of his family, friends, and associates. This is a testimonial tribute to a man who achieved his finest in all areas of his life. He was an extremely accomplished sailor, both blue water and competitive, a Maritime and Admiralty Attorney, a dedicated father, grandfather, and husband.
Doug, as he is fondly known, was born on June 27, 1933 in Seattle, WA, the son of Carl and Frances (Rozema) Fryer. Doug received his undergraduate and law degrees from University of Washington, where he was Order of the Coif and a member of Phi Delta Phi. He graduated in 1959 in the top 10% of his class. It was not long before he combined his love of the ocean with his legal career. His practice included areas in Admiralty and Maritime, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Litigation and Fisheries.
After passing the bar, Doug moved to Washington DC where he worked in the Admiralty and Shipping Section, Department of Justice, 1959-1964. He then served as Special Assistant to United States Attorney, Robert F. Kennedy, Western District of Washington, 1961-1964. Following his service with the Justice Department, Doug engaged in private practice.
Doug practiced law for 45+ years with the Mikkelborg, Broz, Wells & Fryer, PLLC law firm, where he was senior trial council. After retiring from that firm he joined the firm of, Holmes Weddle & Barcott. During his career, Doug personally tried over 100 cases, with his trial experience including cases in collision, death, personal injury, general average, cargo damage, demurrage, grounding, charter parties, forfeiture, and marine insurance. He defended pilots and ship officers on license matters in Alaska and Washington, and before United States Coast Guard license proceedings. He was lead defense counsel in two class action cases involving the salmon industry: Bristol Bay Antitrust Litigation, and Atonio v. Wards Cove Packing Co. Doug had success before the United States Supreme Court in the Atonio case.
Doug acted as Special Disciplinary Counsel to the Washington State Bar Association (1968-1972, 2001- 2004). He had also been instrumental in furthering Alternate Dispute Resolution, having been retained by litigants for the better part of twenty years to act as a mediator and/or as an arbitrator. He had also been a lecturer for the University of Washington, the Seattle King County Bar Association, the Washington State Bar Association, and the Pacific Northwest Admiralty Institute.
Doug was a member of the Seattle-King County, Washington State and Federal Bar Associations, and the Maritime Law Association of the United States. He also authored the book Justice For Wards Cove about the class action suit Atonio v. Wards Cove Packing Co. The book was published in 2016 and is available in all formats including as eBook and via Kindle.
Doug was selected by his peers to Super Lawyers in the years 2005-2010. This selection is based off an evaluation of 12 indicators, including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice. Being selected to Super Lawyers is limited to a small number of attorneys in each state. "As one of the few attorneys to garner the distinction of Super Lawyers, Douglas Fryer has earned the respect of peers as one of the top-rated attorneys in the nation."
Doug was renowned in the sailing community, racing his beloved African Star and later the mighty Night Runner, a 42' custom Perry designed cutter. He had extensive offshore racing experience, including: Single Handed Transpac San Francisco-Kauai (1980), Los AngelesTahiti Race navigator (1972), Victoria-Maui Races (1968-2006). He skippered in 10
Victoria-Maui races and was the navigator in 9 of them. Doug participated in 45 Swifture International Yacht Races, (long course). He won first over-all four times and placed in many others. He and his crew were the Division II Van Isle 360 winner in 2009.
Doug also cruised to Alaska, the Queen Charlottes, completed twelve circumnavigations of Vancouver Island, Hawaii to French Polynesia and return. He bareboat chartered the British Virgin Islands, Grenadines, Bahamas, Tonga, Scotland, New Zealand, Turkey, and Greece.
Doug enjoyed 49 years of membership in the Cruising Club of America Pacific Northwest Station. In 1998 he received the Blue Water Medal Award from the CCA (Cruising Club of America). It was awarded for seamanship during a 21,000-mile voyage around South America from Seattle to Seattle, by way of Cape Horn while captaining his boat the Night Runner. During his 10-month journey he conquered hurricanes, squalls, and gear failures. Another award given to Doug by the CCA was the Transoceanic Pennant. This is awarded to a member who, while a member, crosses an ocean in command of the vessel.
Other notable sailing achievements include the Moshulu Cruising Award in 1990 and 1995-6 from the Seattle Yacht Club. The John Parkinson Passage award in 1995 and the South Atlantic Award in 1997. The Gabrielle III Trophy in 1976 and 1978, first to finish in the Victoria-Maui International Yacht Race.
Doug, along with Fred Haynes and Richard Marshall co-invented the LifeSling in 1986. It became the standard in man overboard recovery in the boating community. As a founding director and past president of the Sailing Foundation, all proceeds from the sale of the units were donated to the Foundation. This was Doug's gift to sailing.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Susan Porter. He is survived by his wife, Karen of Anacortes and son John Fryer of Seattle; step-children: Cindy Bjerke of Anacortes, Terry (Karen) Holloway of Yakima; grandchildren: Daniel Detschman of Lynnwood and William Detschman of Anacortes; step-grandchildren: Jade Holloway of Yakima, Katie (James Roscelli) of Tigard, Oregon, Kyle Bjerke of Tacoma; half-brother: Bob Wilson of Dahlonega, Georgia; and niece Bonnie Nietz of Findlay, Ohio.
Memorial Donations in Doug's name may be made to The Sailing Foundation.
A Celebration of Life Service for Doug will be held at a future date and will be announced at the Evans Website.
To share memories of Douglas, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020