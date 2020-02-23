|
|
Douglas Paauw
Douglas S. Paauw was born December 13, 1921 in Hancock, MN and passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at home in Bellevue, WA on February 17, 2020. He grew up in Holland, MN and graduated from Pipestone High School in 1939. He received a BA degree from Calvin College in Michigan.
In 1948 he married Kaye Horan, daughter of long-time Congressman Walt Horan of Wenatchee, WA. This union produced two sons, Scott & Doug.
During World War II he served as a Chinese interpreter after receiving training in Chinese at Harvard University. Following his WWII service, he received a Master's degree from the University of Washington (1949) and a PhD in economics from Harvard (1950).
He taught at Harvard until 1956, after which he taught at Lake Forest College (1956-1959), Nommensen University in Indonesia (1960-1961), Yale (1961-1963), University of the Philippines (1965-1967), and Wayne State University where he served as Chairman of the Department of Economics (1970-1987). He also served as Director of Research at the National Planning Association in Washington, D.C. for seven years.
Dr. Paauw became known as one of the world's top experts on economic development in Southeast Asia. He worked in Indonesia, spending a total of ten years there after his first visit in 1954. He is the author of several books and many articles on Southeast Asian economic development.
Since retirement in 1990, he lived in Bellevue, WA. He was devoted to family, friends, his adopted country of Indonesia, and the game of tennis, which he actively played until age 90.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kathy Paauw of Redmond, WA, three grandchildren Alan Paauw, Carly Paauw Jerome, and Cindy Paauw, and two great-grandchildren, Aurora Kilcer and Violet Jerome. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Kaye Horan Paauw, and his son, Scott, who both passed away in 2014.
A memorial celebration will be held on May 16 at 2:00 PM at Lake Washington United Methodist Church, 7525 132nd Ave. NE, Kirkland, WA. Memorial gifts can be made to UNICEF, CARE, or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020