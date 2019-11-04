|
|
Douglas Q. Barnett
Seattle, Washington native, Douglas Q. Barnett died on October 22, 2019. Born in 1931, he was the last born of the pioneering family of Powell S. and Katherine V. Barnett He lived a full rich life as a father, producer, director, actor, administrator, and mailman. He was also a playwright and co-author with Anthony D. Hill of The Historical Dictionary of African American Theater (2008).
Barnett was most proud of founding Black Arts/West in Seattle during the frenetic years of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, which he found especially fulfilling. As an actor, he performed at the Cirque Theatre, ACT, the Group Theatre, and the Seattle Repertory. Other jobs included: Manager for GeVa Theatre in Rochester, NY; and administrator for the Seattle Arts Commission. He was also Company Manager for the national tour of the prestigious New York City based Negro Ensemble Company's Broadway production of The River Niger (1973/1974).
Barnett loved the visual arts and music interchangeably listening to Coltrane, Monk, Dizzy and Miles, along with Moussorgsky, Schubert, Satie, and Copland while enjoying the visual mastery of Bearden, Motley, Rauschenberg, and Villard.
After a career of 18 years in the U.S. Post Office, and 14 years in the private sector, Barnett enjoyed a life filled with his children: Victoria, Eric, Douglas Jr., Maisha, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barnett's oldest daughter Joyce, and son Marcus, preceded him in death.
Barnett's parting words before transitioning were to "live life to its fullest, live YOUR dreams, and never compromise your principles!"
Please join us in celebrating the life of Douglas Q. Barnett on
Sunday, November 10 at 12:00pm.
Mount Baker Community Center
2811 Mt. Rainier Dr. S.,
Seattle, WA 98144
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019