Douglas R. "Doug" Wake

Douglas 'Doug' R. Wake

FUNNY SMART BROTHER

KIND FATHER

TEACHER

PHYSICIST LOVING

HIKER CARING

TRAVELER

STUDENT BRIDGE-PLAYER

SKIER FRIEND

ADVENTURER

Doug Wake passed away on Friday February 22, 2019, a few weeks after his 67th birthday. He lost a many year battle with Lewy Body Dementia & Parkinson's, passing peacefully with family at his side.

We invite you to visit his face book page "In Memory of Doug Wake" https://www.facebook.com/ In-memory-of-Doug-Wake-248995365989027/

On it family and friends have already begun to share letters and pictures. We encourage you to take a moment to reflect and to please post a funny story, picture, words of comfort, or favorite memory.

With so many friends and family spread through-out the U.S. in lieu of services Doug would best be remembered with a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation in his memory. A donations link is on the FB page.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
