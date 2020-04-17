|
|
Douglas S. Leach
Born December 11, 1927 in Seattle, WA. Died April 9, 2020 in Kirkland, WA.
He attended schools in Seattle and Gresham, OR. Graduated from Bothell High School in 1945.
Graduated from the University of Washington, School of Journalism in 1950. Worked at the Bothell Citizen and the Omak Chronicle. He met future wife Beverly Olsen while working at the Citizen. They were married March 9, 1951. He started his own business, Leach Printing in 1952 and retired in 2010.
Survived by wife Beverly, two sons Steven D. Leach and Rick W. Leach, Idaho; three grandsons: Scott (Clare), Newport, OR; Eric, Naperville, IL and Paul (Darcy), Seattle, WA. Two great-grandsons Lorn, Archer and great-granddaughter Etti Ann. Brother, Don (Ardelle), Burlington, WA; Sister, Gracie Dickinson (Lee), Redding, CA. A private graveside service was held at Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, WA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view the guestbook, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 17, 2020