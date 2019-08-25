Home

Douglas Tak Woon Lee


1925 - 2019
Douglas Tak Woon Lee Obituary
Douglas Tak Woon Lee

Douglas Tak Woon Lee passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Seattle. Douglas Tak Woon Lee was born in Hang Mei village, Zhongshan district, in Guangdong province, China, on February 11, 1925 to Lee Kwok Cheung and Kwok Shui Wah. He was the youngest of 3 children, was preceded in death by his middle sister Lee Wai Ching, and is survived by his oldest sister Lee Wai Yung who is 102 years old, his beloved wife of 65 years Mary Yue Chu Lee, and 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Douglas lived and worked in Hong Kong as a clerk until 1962 when he was able to emigrate to Seattle with the help of Mary's sister and her husband, June and Willie Dong, and relatives who owned the Tsue Chong Company. After working at the Chinatown noodle factory for several years he became a machinist at the Mamco Manufacturing Company in Ballard, making airplane fittings, parts, and landing gears, etc. to Boeing specifications for commercial aircraft until his retirement in the early 1990s. He proudly became a naturalized American citizen on August 4, 1972 and was a respected member of many grand juries in Spokane, valued for his morals and ethics. He was a sincere, humble man of few words with a fierce, independent, and gentle spirit. An industrious and thrifty man, he could fix almost anything - washing machines, bicycles, cars, sewing machines, even furnaces. He was very resourceful, collecting discarded shipping pallets, disassembling and reusing their boards (and nails!) to make new walls and rooms in the basement of his house, and when that was done, burned the pallets to keep his family warm while saving money. His love of music was a constant thread in his life; he was singing and humming happily even to the end. His artistic abilities blossomed after retirement, writing calligraphy and reproducing famous Chinese paintings on the back sides of wallpaper rolls. He is most grateful to God for his long life with his wife by his side, and for his children. He was buried on Friday August 16, 2019 in a private grave side service at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
