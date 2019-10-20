|
Douglas W. Tsujii
Doug was born in Seattle on February 5, 1954 and passed away from esophageal cancer on September 22, 2019, after five months of being diagnosed.
He attended Cleveland High School and graduated from Seattle Community College. Doug owned a successful dental lab where he specialized in full mouth reconstruction for 38 years and retired in 2012. As a gifted artist, he enjoyed performing with the Seattle Kokon Taiko Group, playing guitar and ukulele, making original hand cast silver jewelry, ikebana flower arranging, social dancing and always had a pet at his side (dog, cat, pig). Doug spent the last 30 years volunteering as sound & video technician for the NVC, NVC Foundation Speaker Series Oral History Program and was a current NVC Foundation Board Member.
Doug is survived by sister Linda Tsujii Pasha and family (Rasul, Aisha, Amina), sister-in-law Debbie Eng Tsujii Matsuoka and family (Taryn, Tracy, Tyler), girlfriend Bev Kashino. He was preceded in death by parents Frank, Kay and brother Darrell.
Doug requested a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to The Seattle Channel or NVC Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019