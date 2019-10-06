Home

Douglas Walter Taylor

Douglas Walter Taylor Obituary
Douglas Walter Taylor

Douglas Walter Taylor, age 65, of Shoreline, WA, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019. Douglas was born January 28, 1954 in Stockton, CA.

Douglas graduated from Cascade High in Everett and Western Washington University. He continued learning throughout his life, obtaining several specialization certificates related to his chosen field and two AA degrees from North Seattle and Shoreline Community Colleges, in computerized drafting and computer-aided machining, respectively.

A career Boeing employee, Douglas retired in 2016 after more than 30 years' service with the company. A lifelong car enthusiast, he was an active member of the Seattle MOPAR club and greatly enjoyed working on and restoring classic vehicles. Douglas liked to travel and took extended trips to Australia, Europe, the Caribbean and throughout the US.

Douglas is survived by his brother, Bill Taylor (wife Susan) and sister, Susan Chard (husband Michael); 3 nephews, 2 great-nephews, and 1 great-niece; special cousins, Jeff and Bill Rockholdt, and Jennifer Johnson; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald V. and Dorothy I. Taylor; sister, Judith Stickler, and infant sister, Carolyn Taylor.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 11:00AM-6:00PM; Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N. Seattle. Entombment Service will be Friday, October 11, 2:00 PM; Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
