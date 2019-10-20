|
|
Duane Edward Nienaber
February 12, 1933 - October 2, 2019
Duane Edward Nienaber of Woodmont Beach in Des Moines passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Duane was born to Herman and Thelma (Bettinger) Nienaber on February 12, 2019 in Round Lake, Minnesota. He grew up with his two sisters, Lois and Darlene. Duane moved to Puyallup Washington where he graduated from Puyallup High School in 1951. Duane served in the U.S. Navy, Commander Sixth Fleet, in the Mediterranean, where he developed his passion for travel. Upon honorable discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Blanch Lloyd. Duane attended Pacific Lutheran University from 1954-1957 and was accepted to the University of Washington Dental School in 1957. Duane graduated from the U.W. Dental School in 1957 and was selected by faculty into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the national dental honor society. He built his own dental clinic in South Seattle and practiced general dentistry until he retired in 1992. He was an avid Husky fan who enjoyed extensive travels with his wife Blanche and later his life partner Betty Bailey. He loved sport fishing in Mexico during the winters in Mexico and navigated his boat to fish daily during the summers near Ilwaco for many years. He supported his community as a leader in the Federal Way Little League while coaching his son Rick's baseball teams culminating in the District 10 Championship. Duane supported the Woodmont Beach community as a helpful neighbor and friend. He will also be remembered for his warm smile and enduring love for his family. Duane is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Ogg (David) Janice Jewell (Joseph) and son Richard Nienaber; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Blanche (2000); life partner Betty Bailey (2018); sister Lois Smith, mother Thelma Nienaber (Bettinger); father Herman Nienaber, and step-mother Helen Frieze. The family would like to thank the staff at Highpoint Village Memory Care in Enumclaw, WA and the Franciscan Hospice Team for their compassionate care and support. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center, Dining Hall at 12:30 p.m. on October 27th. Please contact the family if you plan to attend. A more detailed story of Duane's life with an online guest book is available at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019