Duane Johanson
Duane Johanson

Duane "DJ" Johanson passed away August 26, 2020 after an 8 year battle with stage IV lung cancer (a non-smoker). He was born in Ballard Hospital, graduated Ballard High and lived his whole life in Ballard. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, P. Johanson, 2 daughters, J. Bytheway (T.), T. Lessley (P), and 4 grandchildren. He was a Sr. Systems Engineer for the same company for 48 years! In his spare time, early in life, he golfed, jogged and gardened. He loved his girls deeply and his grandchildren were his pride and joy! Please Sign Duane's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
