Duane Sherwood Thorson Obituary
December 17, 1929 - June 1, 2019

On June 1, 2019 Duane went to join his beloved wife, Christine. Duane was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend to many. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Brian,) Mary Jane (Stephen,) three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Christine, on January 4, 2019, his daughter, Linda, and grandson, Aaron.

Celebration of Duane's Life will

be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM

at Emerald Heights Retirement

Community, 10901 176th Circle NE

Redmond, WA 98052.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
