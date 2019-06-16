|
|
Duane Sherwood Thorson
December 17, 1929 - June 1, 2019
On June 1, 2019 Duane went to join his beloved wife, Christine. Duane was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend to many. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Brian,) Mary Jane (Stephen,) three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Christine, on January 4, 2019, his daughter, Linda, and grandson, Aaron.
Celebration of Duane's Life will
be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM
at Emerald Heights Retirement
Community, 10901 176th Circle NE
Redmond, WA 98052.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019