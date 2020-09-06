Dudley Panchot
"It's a glorious day!" he proclaimed on Monday morning the 24th of August, 2020. Walking his dog on the beach that afternoon, his big heart failed. Dudley lived a life of full of family, friends, travel, skiing, boating, and volunteering with his beloved wife, Anne.
He cherished his family, friends, the Harstine Island community, and colleagues. He was admitted to the bar of the State of Washington in 1956 and later became a partner of Wolfstone, Panchot & Bloch and of counsel to Keller Rohrback in 2015.
Dudley had a tremendous capacity for living fully in the moment. He was known for his baritone voice, hearty laugh, and wonderful stories. He readily listened and gave legal, financial and moral support. He believed all humans had value and deserved dignity. He served Easter Seals, Friends of Youth, Downtown Seattle YMCA, Bellevue First Congregational Church, Harstine Island Community Club and Senior Lawyers Section of the State Bar Association.
Born February 25, 1930 in Yakima to Marion and Kenneth Panchot, he met Anne while volunteering at a YMCA event. They attended the University of Washington and married in 1950. Survived by his wife, Anne and children: Nonie (Bill) Whalen, Jeanne (Mark) Turner, Marianne (Charles) Kuehnell, John Panchot. Children of the heart: Frank (Carol) Didier, Li (Mick) Clarke. Grandchildren: Billy (Emily) Whalen, Kaylie (Andrew) Braunstein, Melissa Still, David Kuehnell (d. 2008), Sylas Panchot. Great grandchildren: Owen, Noah, Liam, Finn Dudley and 3-week old Riley Marie. Cousins: Margaret Vitagliano, Kenneth Moon. Brother from another mother: Ken (Margie) Bloch.
There will be no service but please consider donating to Treehouse Seattle and buy a copy of Real Change from your local street vendor.
