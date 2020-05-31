Dudley William White
Renton, Washington
In loving memory of Dudley, age 85, who passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020. Dudley is survived by his 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great- grandsons.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Renton, Washington
In loving memory of Dudley, age 85, who passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020. Dudley is survived by his 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great- grandsons.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.