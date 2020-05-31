Dudley William White
Dudley William White

Renton, Washington

In loving memory of Dudley, age 85, who passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020. Dudley is survived by his 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great- grandsons.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
