Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Durward Frosty Clare

Durward Frosty Clare Obituary
Durward Frosty Clare

Durward Clare ("Woody") completed his life's journey on February 24, 2020, in Renton, Washington at age 85. Woody was born in Port Angeles, WA.

He obtained a Bachelors and Masters of Science in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. For Woody, planes were his life as was his family. Over 35 years at Boeing, he contributed to the creation of the AWACS and B-2 Stealth Bomber. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His wit, sense of humor, kindness and devotion will be missed by all.

Woody is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Clare; his two daughters, Susan Clare (Darren) of Portland, OR, and Julie Clare Printer (Norman) of Vienna, VA, along with his grandchildren, Stella and Grant.

Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA,

Thursday, March 12 at 10:15am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
