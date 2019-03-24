Dwight Allan Kawabata



Dwight passed away on February 28, 2019 at his Milton, WA home. He was born to Yoshikazu and Mary Aiko Kawabata on December 21, 1951 in Tacoma, WA. Raised in Fife he graduated from Fife High School in 1970.



Dwight graduated from the University of Washington with BA in Business Administration. He went on to work for Warner Lambert, Transamerica International Airlines and the Miller Brewing Company. He lived in California, Arizona, Alabama and Louisana for the Miller Company. He became the Distributor Business Coordinator for the Gulf Coast Market Area.



Moving back to the West Coast Dwight retired and enjoyed playing golf and reconnecting with his friends. He struggled with his failing health for the past year and a half, but was hopeful to get back on the golf course. He passed away unexpectedly and did not return to playing golf.



Predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Michael Florence, nephew Jameson Florence, his wife Holly Sato and niece Kelsey Florence. Numerous members of his extended family.



He will be missed by his Family and Friends and All who called him Uncle Dwight.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to Dr. Leland Teng and Dr. Ahmad Mahalatti, his Virginia Mason physicians, for their care and understanding during the past year.



Graveside service will be held Friday April 19, 2019 at 2:30pm. Sumner City Cemetery 12324 Valley Ave. Puyallup, WA 98372.



Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 19, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Emerald Queen Conference Center 5580 Pacific Highway East, Fife, WA 98424.



Memorial Donation may be made to Fife Historical Society 2820 54th Ave. East, Fife, WA 98424 or a .