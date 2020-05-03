Home

Dwight Ann (Blockley) Brunk, 78, passed peacefully into eternal rest on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Brunk was born at St Lukes Hospital in Bellingham. She resided in Whatcom county until 1959, when she moved to Seattle. She attended Edison Technical College (now Seattle Central College), where she earned a certificate in computer data input. She went to work for Boeing as a keypunch operator and served there for 39 years. She was preceded in death by her domestic partner, Dale Scott. Mrs. Brunk is survived by her Brother William Blockley, her sister Wilna (Blockley) Baisden, her two Sons Wendell and Denton, and their families.

Donations can be made in her name to the or The American Diabetes Association.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the late spring after the COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
