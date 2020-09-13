Dwight Funai
Dwight "Dubs" Funai passed away with family by his side on August 22, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born on July 22, 1947 to Toshio and Yaeko Funai in Woodinville, WA. He was a Vietnam era veteran serving in the US Army's Strategic Communications Center at Fort Shafter. Dwight led fundraisers for Cancer Lifeline, MS Society and was inducted into the Northshore SD's Wall of Honor for his contributions to our community. He retired as a Senior VP for D.A. Davidson where excelled in investment sales.
For those who had the privilege of knowing Dwight, we celebrate his tremendous generosity to others, his loyalty, his ability to live larger than life, his knack for telling you what he thinks (whether you like it or not) and his booming infectious laugh. When he wasn't traveling the world, you would find him spending time with loved ones, rooting for UW at football and basketball games or dropping f-bombs after hitting a bad shot on the golf course.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife Cindy, brother Harvey (Dayle), sister Diane, son Drew, daughter Katie (Sean), and his princess granddaughter Keonaonaolilinoe.
A formal service will be held in the Spring 2021. Donations to the Humane Society in Dwight's honor are welcomed.