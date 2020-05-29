E. G. Galarosa
aka Scotty, Entic, Mr. G
February 10, 1917 ~ May 8, 2020
Born in Sta. Magdalena Sorsogon Philippines to Roman Galarosa and Maria Gautane. He had 10 siblings all deceased.
Served in the Philippine Scouts under the U.S. Army; WWII Veteran; ex-POW of the Bataan Death march; recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor awarded to all the Filipino WWII Veterans in 2017.
Married to Loreta Fordelon (deceased June 2004). Survived by 7 children: Alberto, Valeriano, Julita, Muriel, Annie, Peter and Cindy; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren. Immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1955. Retired from NW Airlines after 29 years.
Inurnment services will be private. In memoriam donations can be made to the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project at http://www.filvetrep.org/ Full Military service at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery will be announced later pending the lifting of restrictions due to Covid-19.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.