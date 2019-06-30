Resources More Obituaries for E. Solid Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? E. Kenneth Solid

December 26, 1925 ~ June 13, 2019



Ken Solid, Seattle hometown boy turned business and civic leader, passed away early June 13 after 93 years of life. Ken's easy social grace and talents for humor and music drew people towards him, especially if he was at the piano.



Born to Carl and Hattie Solid, Ken attended Broadway High School and then the University of Washington in the V-12 Officers Training Program that was part of the World War II effort. He pledged Phi Gamma Delta and played corner back and running back for the Huskies. Five games into the 1944 season, the Navy transferred him to UCLA so he switched to playing for the Bruins, thus earning letters from two college teams in one year.



After graduating from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science degree and volunteering for an extra year in the Navy (spent in Guam), Ken returned to the University of Washington for his MBA and joined Merrill Lynch in 1950 as an account executive. According to Ken, his big break in life came in 1955 when he met and managed to impress Kaye Smith during a ski trip to Sun Valley. A courtship became a marriage that became a beautiful 62-year partnership in life.



Ken created the daily stock market report for KOMO radio, and later KOMO TV. He retired as Vice President at Smith Barney in 1987. Active in the Seattle community, he served as President or Chairman on the boards of UW Homecoming, Quarterback Club, UW Alumni Association, Washington Athletic Club, Tyee Club, UW Development Fund, Rainier Club, KCTS Channel 9 for 10 years, King-County Medical Blue Shield, Triple A of Washington, and the 101 Club. He also served on the board of King-County Medical Blue Shield, and was a member of the UW Presidents Club.



In 1983, Ken received the UW Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award.



Ken was a season ticket holder for UW football games for 68 years. He and Kaye launched a tradition of providing friends with game-day transportation on their boat, which also served as the stage for a post-game party featuring an ensemble with Ken on keyboard, banjo, or harmonica (all self-taught), and friends playing guitar, accordion, violin, and gut bucket, all joined by a stern full of enthusiastic crooners. Nearby boats often joined in the fun.



At age 44, Ken took up flying and quickly became an instrument-rated pilot. He loved playing tennis and golf and was a member of multiple sport and civic clubs in Seattle and the Palm Springs area.



Survivors include wife, Kaye; children Jennifer Sheffels (Bob) and Matt (Jamie); grandchildren Caitlin Wissink (Andrew), Michael Sheffels, and Erica and Carina Solid; brother-in-law Bill McNeese Smith (Donna), and 19 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son, Carl and three sisters.



A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held this summer. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019