E. Lamont McDonald



Lamont, a devoted husband and father passed away on May 30, 2019 surrounded by his family at Parkshore, where he had resided for the last nine years. He was born April 11, 1919 in Cheney, Washington, the oldest sibling of five and a member of the "Greatest Generation". In late September 1941, he married the love of his life, Betty. The honeymoon was short lived when the bombing of Pearl Harbor occurred and the following week Lamont enlisted in the US Navy. After the war he returned home to Betty and together they raised three children. He also stepped back into his career with Frederick and Nelson where he spent 40 years before he retired. In early 2008, Betty passed away but not before they had shared 66 wonderful years together. Then in late 2009, Lamont was blessed to find love a second time with Phyllis Baumgartner and they married. He will be dearly missed by all his family.



He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his three children Sheila (Mark), Cheryl (John) and Doug (Val); five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister Lois Gervais; Phyllis' two children, Donelyn (Mike), Larry (Lynette); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lamont was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; his brother, Stan and his two sisters, Gloria and Janet.



A Celebration of Lamont's



Life will be held at



Parkshore Retirement Community on June 25 at 2 p.m.



