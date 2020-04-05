|
|
E. Richard Rankin
E. Richard Rankin "Rich" of Bothell, WA, died on March 24, 2020. Rich, the son of Edward C. Rankin and Frances Rankin, grew up in Zillah, WA and graduated from Toppenish High School. He went on to graduate from Washington State University and received his master's degree from Pacific Lutheran University. He raised his family, Brian Rankin (Anne) and Heather Roberts (Doug) in Normandy Park, WA. Brian preceded him in death in 2006.
During his career he worked for Shell Oil, Weyerhaeuser and Boeing, where his expertise in computer technology spanned the years from 1969 using punched cards to 2002 and the age of Windows. Rich is survived by his wife Laura, his daughter Heather Roberts, son-in-law Doug Roberts, daughter-in-law Anne Rankin as well as four granddaughters, Madisen, Ashlyn, Amelia and Mackenzie.
Those that knew Rich describe him as a gentleman, kind, giving, and smart. He enjoyed many hobbies, including coin collecting. He loved to travel. Rich was happiest spending time with his family, supporting his kids through their endeavors and watching his granddaughters participate in sports and various activities.
Rich will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020