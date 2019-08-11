|
|
Earl D. Space
Earl Dwain Space, 87, died July 27, 2019 in Edmonds, WA. Earl was born to Dwain and Adah Space on July 22, 1932 in Orofino, ID and raised on the family homestead near Weippe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Daisy Ruth (Carr). Earl is survived by daughters: Earline Carlone, Deanne Jo (Joe) Johnson, and Lori (Tim) Sauber; Grandsons: Nick (Courtney) Carlone, Chris (Meg) Johnson, Dan Carlone, Jeff Johnson (Jee-Hyun Kim), Eric Johnson; and 8 Great-Grandchildren. During his 37-year career with Boeing, Earl worked on diverse and historic projects. See Clearwater Tribune for full obituary. Family and friends will miss his wry wit and his art of storytelling. Private family service and inurnment at Tahoma National Cemetery on August 12, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019