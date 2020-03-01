Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Issaquah, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Joseph Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Joseph Robertson Obituary
Earl Joseph Robertson

Earl Joseph Robertson of Mesa, Arizona, loving father to Alexus, Faith, Ella and Gabrielle and son to William and Gretchen passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Mesa.

A time of visitation will be held

from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a

vigil service starting at 6:00pm

at Flintoft's Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5th. A funeral mass will be said at 11am on Friday, March 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Issaquah. Please view photos, get directions and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -