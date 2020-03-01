|
|
Earl Joseph Robertson
Earl Joseph Robertson of Mesa, Arizona, loving father to Alexus, Faith, Ella and Gabrielle and son to William and Gretchen passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Mesa.
A time of visitation will be held
from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a
vigil service starting at 6:00pm
at Flintoft's Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5th. A funeral mass will be said at 11am on Friday, March 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Issaquah. Please view photos, get directions and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020