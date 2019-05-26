Earl Mathias Anderson



March 13, 1940 ~ April 30, 2019



Earl Mathias "Matt" (Mathers) Anderson was born on March 13,



1940 to Chester and Clara (Barstad) Anderson in Glasgow, Montana. Over time he attended First Lutheran Church of Glasgow, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, Silverdale Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1958 and shortly thereafter met and married Judith "Judy" Arlene Fulcher, earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering, University of Washington, and spent the bulk of his career at Boeing working on a variety of aircraft



Matt lost his beloved wife Judy to cancer in 1983, leaving Boeing shortly thereafter for contract jobs in Massachusetts, Alabama and Texas. A career highlight was working for NASA on the Challenger Space Shuttle program.



Matt relocated to Hood Canal, where he built a home before eventually settling on Dye's Inlet. Matt passionately loved water sports, games, skiing, classical music and was known for his quirky sense of humor, intellectual curiosity, deep love of faith and family and applying a critical lens to the status quo.



Matt passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He is survived by beloved longtime girlfriend Cheryl Atwood of Edmonds; son Philip (Shelly) Anderson of Coeur D'Alene Idaho, daughters Terese (Wayne) Machmiller of West Seattle and Janine (Peter) Douglass of Renton; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; and Cheryl's beautiful family. Remembrances may be made to Bridge Ministries in Bellevue, Kaiser Palliative Care, or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



Memorial Service: Friday June 7



3:00pm at First Lutheran Church



of West Seattle, 4105 California Avenue S.W, Seattle 98116. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019