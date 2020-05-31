Ed L. Chrisman



Ed L. Chrisman passed away May 6, 2020 at his home on Diamond Point, near Sequim, Wash. Born November 20, 1934, in Lincoln, Neb., Ed was just 2 years old when his family moved to Seattle to escape the Dust Bowl conditions at their family farm. He lived most of his life in West Seattle, where (at the age of 15) he met his dear wife of 55 years, Adell. He served in the U.S. army following his graduation from West Seattle High School, and then attended the University of Washington where he earned a degree in Business Administration.



After Adell's passing in 2010, Ed continued to live at the beachfront home they built in 1997. In recent years, one of his favorite pastimes was writing memoirs, including memories of his parents, Orval and Edna, his sisters and brothers, Elaine, Fern, Jeanne, Eldon, Jim and Chris, son Brad (Denise) and daughter Kim Ring (Greg), grandchildren Katy (Daniel), Stephanie, Dan and Rachel, and great-grandson Henry.



A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.



