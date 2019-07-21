Ed Miesen



1959 ~ 2019



Edward J. Miesen died on June 13, 2019 in Seattle, after a 21-month battle with kidney cancer.



Born in 1959, Ed was the third of five children raised in a loving and supportive family in Portland.



He was a leader, guide and role model from early on, serving as student body president of Wilson High School.



Ed developed an all-encompassing love of nature from a young age, devoting considerable time to enjoying wilderness areas along the Oregon coast and in the Cascade Mountains of OR and WA. In addition to hiking and backpacking, long-distance bicycling was a strong passion.



After graduating from the U. of WA in 1982, Ed spent a few years enjoying the outdoors before pursuing a successful career in real estate appraisal (MAI). Later, he became a nationally recognized banker with Washington Mutual and Chase. He retired in 2014 at the age of 54 to devote more time to nature and preserving open spaces.



One of Ed's proudest legacies was the purchase, preservation and ultimate gift of 200 acres of unspoiled oak savanna and upland prairie habitats to the Eugene parks department, which is now part of the Ridgeline Trail.



During the 1980s and 90s, Ed was a leader in Seattle's gay community, serving as President of the Pride Foundation, now one of the country's largest LGBTQ philanthropic organizations.



In 2014, Ed hiked the 2653-mile Pacific Crest Trail. Two years later he completed all but 100 miles of the even more rigorous, 3100-mile long Continental Divide Trail.



Ed said many times that the manner in which he spent his retirement meant that he could move on without regret. When he knew the end was near, he took a great deal of pleasure and comfort in that thought.



Remembrances can be made to the McKenzie River Trust, 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd., Eugene, OR 97401.



A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Sat., Aug. 17 at 2:00PM at the Seattle Mountaineers, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019