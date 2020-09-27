Edgar Franklin Stone Jr., MD
Frank passed away August 20, 2020 at the age of 91.
He was born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1928. As a young boy, Frank would accompany his physician father making house calls. He earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his medical degree from Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia.
After interning and residency at Rhode Island Hospital, he was drafted in a doctor draft into the Navy in 1958. He served with the Admiral's ship staff visiting ports in the Persian Gulf. After discharge, he completed his residency in Pediatrics at St. Christopher's Hospital at Temple University followed by fellowships in Developmental Pediatrics at St Christopher's Hospital and at Johns Hopkins University.
In Seattle, Dr. Stone worked in the Clinic for Child Study at the University of Washington, and later at Seattle Children's Hospital in the Birth Defects Clinic. He served five years as an Army civilian in Berlin, Germany, working as a developmental pediatrician.
Frank loved the Pacific Northwest and Seattle. He liked hiking in the Cascades and the Olympic Mountains. He met his wife, Susan, in the Mountaineers. He loved music and enjoyed attending Seattle Opera and the Pacific Northwest Ballet. Frank served as a Cub Scout Master and supported Scouting and Youth Soccer as a parent. He is remembered as a gentle and kind man who dedicated his life to helping children with disabilities and special needs.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, E. Franklin Stone, Sr. and Loyola Stone and his brother Joseph Stone.
Frank is survived by Susan, his wife of 50 years, and stepson, Jason Tyler and wife Jean Gehman, his sister, Marilyn Massi and many nieces and nephews.
Remembrances are suggested to: Commemorative Giving, Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005 or to any nature conservation cause of your choice.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.