Edilberto D. Ng
Edilberto "Eddie" Doane Ng was born in Manila, Philippines on June 6, 1929. He passed away on to eternity to meet his creator, our Lord Jesus, on April 10, 2019. He joined our beloved departed mother, Ramona Tancioco Ng and our dearest Margaux Manzon.
He graduated from the University of the East. He worked as the Vice President of Finance for Rubberworld Philippines makers of Adidas. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of the Philippines.
He was the best earthly father one could ever have - immeasurably loving, selfless, thoughtful, the greatest provider to all he cared for.
We will miss you to the utmost!
Miriam, Oscar, Peter, Jonathan, Frederick, Cristina,
Hannah and Rachel.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019