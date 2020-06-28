Edith Angeline Flugstad
Age 98, Edith passed away, June 16, 2020. She was born in Fergus Falls MN June 29, 1921. She has been a resident of Seattle for 65 years.
Her full life story and
Guest Book may be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/edith-flugstad-9225148
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.