Edith Angeline Flugstad
Edith Angeline Flugstad

Age 98, Edith passed away, June 16, 2020. She was born in Fergus Falls MN June 29, 1921. She has been a resident of Seattle for 65 years.

Her full life story and

Guest Book may be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/edith-flugstad-9225148

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
