|
|
Edith Berta Pierce
Edith died on Tuesday, February 25,
2020 in Seattle. She was born on June 17, 1934 in Linz, Austria, the daughter of Thomas and Elisabeth Perzy.
She grew up with two older brothers during World War II and attended one of the many Catholic schools in Linz, eventually earning a degree in home economics from the Ursuline College, an accomplishment she was always very proud of. Her family and friends would always admire her talents at cooking, baking, knitting, sewing, homemaking, gardening, and so much more.
In 1964 she decided that a change was needed and emigrated to the U.S. One year later she met her husband, Eugene, and soon she had two children. Her incredibly strong work ethic and desire to always make sure the family had what it needed, meant that she was often working, including 30 years at Laurelhurst Elementary School and 20 years at Children's Hospital.
After Eugene's death in 2001, she truly devoted her life to her children and in 2008 to her only grandchild, giving up both jobs and committing to being with him as much as possible.
In the last few years she had been battling serious illness that had been slowly robbing her of her energy and mobility, but her positive, fun spirit always endured.
Her contagious and loving personality touched so many people, and her frugality was admired and respected.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.
She is survived by her son, Michael, her daughter, Linda, her son-in-law, Tom, and her beloved grandson, Cameron. Also surviving are her brother in law, David Pierce, her sister in laws, Mary Pierce and Johanna Perzy, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 6th at 10:00am at Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020