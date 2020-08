Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith F. Petett



Edith passed away peacefully at her home on August 8, 2020. She is survived by her son Stan and daughter Sherrie; 3 grandchildren, LaTisha DeHart, Crystal Petett and Marshall DeHart along with 5 great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID 19, 30 people are invited to indoor services at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 on Friday, September 11. Outdoor burial services will be open to those who wish to come.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store