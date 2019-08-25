|
|
Edith L. Johnson
Edith Lela ("Peggy") Johnson passed away early on the morning of August 15, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1920 in Ellensburg, Washington to Mamie (Evans) who was a pastor in the local A.M.E. church and William Robertson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
She graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1938; received a degree in education from Central Washington State University in 1942; and studied further at Hampton University in Virginia on a teaching fellowship. Following that, she came to Seattle and worked as a secretary/librarian at the military's Port of Embarkation. She was hired by Seattle Public Schools as a first Grade teacher in 1948 and, over a 27-year career, taught at Hawthorne, Seward, Harrison, and Madrona elementary schools.
Peggy married Orville Lee Johnson of Hutchinson, Kansas in Seattle on September 23, 1943. They had two sons: Gregory Lee Johnson and Dennis Paul Johnson. She has seven grand-children (Sue Ellen, Jerry, Peter, Genevieve, Mescha, Carter, and Kimberly) and five great grandchildren. She is also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives who mourn her passing.
Peggy was a Life Master and very active member of the National Bridge Association; an Honorary Life Member of the American Bridge Association; a member of the Greater Seattle chapter of the Links; and a devoted member for 70 years at First A.M.E. church in Seattle. She loved entertaining; enthusiastically supported Seattle's sports teams; and was a relentless "prayer warrior" on behalf of any, and all persons in need who entered her orbit.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 3rd at First A.M.E. church which is located at 1522 - 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122.
Remembrances may be directed to the United Negro College Fund and to the Central Area Senior Center, 500 - 30th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019