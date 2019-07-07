Edith LaVonne Scott



Edith was born November 14, 1921 in Potlatch, Idaho. She married Gerald Scott on October 14, 1944 in Los Angeles, California where they raised their family of four.



In 1967 the Scott family moved to Seattle where Edie and husband, Gerry, both worked at Seattle Pacific University and attended the First Free Methodist Church. For more than twenty years Edie was heavily involved in various women's ministries there. In 2002, after loosing her beloved husband Gerry, she moved to Kirkland to live with her daughter, Cheri, and husband B.J. where she spent the next 16 years of her life. Edie transitioned into heaven on June 22, 2019 at 7:30pm surrounded by her loving family to join Gerry and a multitude of family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Cheryl Birkeland (husband B.J.), Melvin Scott (wife Donna), Deanne Butler (husband Dave), Norman Scott (wife Betsy), eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on July 20th at 3:00pm at Westminster Chapel



located at: 13646 NE 24th Street



Bellevue, WA 98005.



Donations may be directed to the "Benevolence Fund" at Westminster Chapel, please designate Edie Scott memorial. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019