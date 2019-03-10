Edith Marie Larson



Edith Marie Larson passed away at Spiritwood Assisted Living in Issaquah, Washington on February 24, 2019. Marie was born August 7, 1932, in Puyallup, Washington, to Pete and Edith Avenetti. She was raised in the small tight-knit mining community of Roslyn, Washington. Roslyn was home to many immigrant mine workers with very strong family traditions and her Italian family roots were no different. She greatly enjoyed, and was proud of, her Italian heritage and looked forward to the annual family reunions that were held in July every year.



In 1953 Marie married Bill Larson, the boy across the street from her family home on 4th Street and moved to Bellevue as Bill, a civil engineer, had accepted a job with the City of Seattle. He soon went to work for the Boeing Airplane Company testing aircraft sub-assemblies. Bill and Marie raised the three children, Bill, Cindy and Bob, in Bellevue. They made the trek back to Roslyn most weekends during the fall, winter, and spring. Then, in the summer, they would go to the family cabin at Lake Kachess. The cabin is still in the family and enjoyed by them in the summer.



Marie was a tireless "shopper" and collector of small knick knacks. Her house was always very organized, neat and meticulous. There was a seemingly endless supply of M&M's in an antique jar on the counter for those who visited. She took great delight in her flowers and garden. It was not uncommon for her to have almost 20 hanging fuchsia baskets on the eaves surrounding her patio.



Marie lost the love of her life, Bill, at Christmas time in 2002 from a head injury suffered in a fall at home. She never really fully recovered from that loss; she was broken-hearted. In the fall of 2013, she moved to Spiritwood Assisted Living in Issaquah. Eventually, she began to suffer the debilitating effects of dementia and had to move into the memory care portion of that facility. That is where she was when the Lord took her home.



She is survived by her son Bill (Melody) of Rathdrum, ID, daughter Cindy Watson of Tulsa, OK, and son Bob (Denise) of Issaquah, WA. She was grandmother to Jason (Jessica), Danielle, Chris, Nicole, Stephanie (Jermaine) and Ashley (AJ) and great-grandmother to Summer, Archer, Armando, and Paxton.



A memorial service will be held later this year when weather allows easier travel. Donations in Marie's name can be made to Somerset Women for Medic 1, c/o Bellevue Fire Department, PO Box 90012, Bellevue WA, 98009.



