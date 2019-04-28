Edith Rosencrantz



Edith Rosencrantz, born August 1925 in Stettin, Germany to Alex and Elisabeth Zadek [born Freundlich]. Died April 14, 2019 in Seattle. Long-time resident of Madrona. Left Germany December 1938 for Palestine; came to America March 1947. Married Dr. E.S. Rosencrantz, MD and had two children, daughter Janice Ariella Rosencrantz [David] and son Robert Rosencrantz [Terry]. Learned English as a third language by auditing classes at the University of Oregon. Learned to sew at Edison Technical College [now Seattle Central College]. Worked for many years in the children's department at Rhodes Department Store [later Lamont's] at University Village, while also working as a seamstress out of her house. By example Edith taught her children the virtues of honor, courage, work and thrift. In spite of hardship and loss that today's generation can hardly imagine, she never complained or blamed others. Edith was iron-willed in the face of adversity, and grateful in the worst of times. Her legacy is carried forward by her children and grandchildren Zadek, Maximum, Axel and Lily. She was recently pre-deceased by her sister Hilde Zadek of Vienna, Austria and is survived by her sister Ruth Fast of Seattle, nephew Daniel Fast, MD [Tom O'Brien], niece Josey Fast and grandniece Alex Fast. Donations may be made in her memory to Hadassah or Jewish Family Service. At her request no service was held. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019