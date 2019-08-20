|
|
Edith Ruth Lipson
September 12, 1919 - August 16, 2019
Edith Lipson, our beloved mother and grandmother, was a Seattle Native who ended her earthly career just short of her 100th birthday. She wore many hats in her life, including devoted daughter, diligent employee, fur coat model, happy wife, conscientious parent of two, loving grandmother, Boy Scout den mother, religion school teacher, bridge partner, volunteer for Group Health and Seattle Repertory Theatre, long-time Pacific Northwest Ballet and Seattle Symphony season ticket holder.
Edith was the oldest child of three, born on September 12, 1919, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle to Anna Naomi Cutler and Earl Israel Erdrich, both of whom came to Seattle as youths from Eastern Europe. She was very close to her maternal grandmother, who lived with them and always made her lunch when she came home for break from T.T. Minor during primary school.
She graduated in 1936 from Garfield High School at 16 years of age. Her studies included a "business course," providing secretarial and bookkeeping skills. She started working right out of high school, and she continued working as a law firm bookkeeper until she retired in her mid 80's. She worked all through World War II and beyond. She never understood how this was unusual, and amazing as a married mother of two in the 50's and 60's. She simply was doing what she loved.
Mutual friends introduced her to Maurice Lipson, who had traveled across the country from Jersey City, New Jersey, searching for work as a Marine Architect. He found a position in the Bremerton Naval Shipyard, where they lived after marrying on January 17, 1943. They started a family in 1946, when the world seemed safe again from Axis tyranny. They moved for a short time to both Long Beach, California and Jersey City, New Jersey before settling in Northeast Seattle.
Two things that she felt were vital to being a good citizen, voting and reading the newspaper, which she did from cover to cover, including the ads. To her, both were her civic duty. If you wish to honor her memory, then be sure to vote, be as informed as possible and support the free press.
She was predeceased by her parents, Earl Israel Erdrich and Anna Naomi Cutler, her siblings Marilyn Miller and Merton Erdrich, her beloved Husband Maurice Lipson, her daughter-in-law Greer Lipson, and her sons-in-law Dave Shilton and James Berthold Turner III, all of blessed memory.
She leaves behind her two children, Joanne K. Lipson and Mark R. Lipson, her grandchildren Cooper Harris-Turner, Jonathan Turner-Lipson and Ariel Taylor Turner-Lipson, and extended family.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM. It will be held at Hills of Eternity Cemetery, 520 W Raye St, Seattle, WA 98119, on Queen Anne hill.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Pacific Northwest Ballet or the Anti-Defamation League.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 20, 2019