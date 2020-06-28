Edith Victoria Howard Hitchman
Edith Victoria Howard Hitchman left this earth to be with her Lord on June 20, 2020 at her home in Des Moines, Washington.
She was born on April 9, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, married Robert Hitchman in 1949 and lovingly raised five children- Betsy (Scott) Ritchie, Grace Hitchman, Ruth (David) Fenn, Bill (Karen) Hitchman, and Joan (Jon) Wrigley.
The family attended Des Moines Gospel Chapel, where Edith served faithfully for nearly 70 years. She is survived by her children, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She will be fondly remembered for her sweet spirit, her faithful example and her loving kindness. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Lakeside Bible Camp Scholarship Fund at Lakesidebiblecamp.org.
Condolences may be left at priceheltonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Edith-Hitchman
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.