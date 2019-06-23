Home

Edmund Duane Levi

Edmund Duane Levi Obituary
Edmund Duane Levi

The Greatest Generation

Edmund went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2019 at 95 years of age. He was born on October 31, 1923, to Casper and Helen in Seattle where he lived all of his life. His occupation for 42 years was in marketing with Pacific Northwest Bell.

Enlisting in the Navy in 1943 he served on the USS McCord destroyer with rank of fire controlman. In April of 1945, his actions at Okinawa resulted in the awarding of a bronze star for the downing of a kamikaze aircraft preventing a direct hit on the USS McCord. He enjoyed baseball, big band music, Elks club, his dogs, the Tin Can Sailor. We thank God for brave men.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 24th 2019,

11 a.m. at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Ave N.

Seattle. Arrangements by

Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019
