Edmund Joseph Reilly, Jr.
Edmund Joseph Reilly, Jr. passed
away peacefully on 12/19/2019 after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. Ed was born in Hudson, MA to parents Edmund and Helen Reilly. He graduated from Hudson High School, with earned degrees from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Harvard Business School. Highlights of his 40-year professional career include President of Digital Equipment Corporation Japan & Asia territory; Vice President of Motorola Asia Pacific; and President of the Japan America Society in Seattle. After living overseas for many years, Ed settled down in Redmond, WA where he and his wife lived for the past 22 years. In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with friends, spending time with grandkids, and keeping up with sports and politics. Despite leaving New England 40 years ago, Ed kept his Boston accent and was a Red Sox fan to the end, often clad in both a Red Sox cap and a Mariners jacket at ball games.
Ed is survived by his wife Yoko, daughters Pattie (Nolle Pritchard), Kay (Natalie Reilly) and his 4 grandchildren Casey (14), Akina (12), Sage (7), and Emi (6).
Ed's gentle nature, immense generosity, and witty and clever sense of humor will never be forgotten. Those who knew Ed know that he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In that spirit, in lieu of funeral services and to honor Ed's wishes, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the or enjoy a round of golf in his memory. Please sign Ed's on-
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019