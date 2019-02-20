Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Mash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Mash


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edmund Mash Obituary
Edmund Mash

Edmund Mash, age 71, of Seattle, Washington passed away November 27, 2018 at home. Ed was born in Seattle, Washington on September 10, 1947 to Harry and Rush Mash. He graduated from Pacific Vocational School. Also, he served in the Army for 2 years plus Reserves. Ed worked for the Veterans Administration. In April 2000, he married Linda Joan Sellers. Edmund was a member of the Order of the Odd Fellows and he had a passion for Big Band music and the Blues. Ed is survived by his sister Victoria Ruth Mash.

His Funeral will be held at 11:30am

on Friday, February 22nd at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.