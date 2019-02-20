|
|
Edmund Mash
Edmund Mash, age 71, of Seattle, Washington passed away November 27, 2018 at home. Ed was born in Seattle, Washington on September 10, 1947 to Harry and Rush Mash. He graduated from Pacific Vocational School. Also, he served in the Army for 2 years plus Reserves. Ed worked for the Veterans Administration. In April 2000, he married Linda Joan Sellers. Edmund was a member of the Order of the Odd Fellows and he had a passion for Big Band music and the Blues. Ed is survived by his sister Victoria Ruth Mash.
His Funeral will be held at 11:30am
on Friday, February 22nd at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019