Edmund Robinson
July 19, 1948 ~ June 23, 2019
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, Megan Helton (Travis) and James; his siblings Joe, Mary Kay Bates (Steve), Tom (Jeanie), Fred (Riza) Ann Harkness (Chad). Predeceased in death by his parents, Carl and Kay.
Mass of Christian Burial on
Monday, July 1st at 11:00 am.
Rosary at 10:15 am. Both at
Christ the King Catholic Church
415 N 117th Seattle, WA 98133.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019