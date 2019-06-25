Home

July 19, 1948 ~ June 23, 2019

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, Megan Helton (Travis) and James; his siblings Joe, Mary Kay Bates (Steve), Tom (Jeanie), Fred (Riza) Ann Harkness (Chad). Predeceased in death by his parents, Carl and Kay.

Mass of Christian Burial on

Monday, July 1st at 11:00 am.

Rosary at 10:15 am. Both at

Christ the King Catholic Church

415 N 117th Seattle, WA 98133.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019
