Edmund Robinson



July 19, 1948 ~ June 23, 2019



Ed passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.



He is survived by his loving wife Jane; children, Megan Helton (Travis) and James. His family meant the world to him and he was a devoted husband and dad. He is also survived by his siblings Joe, Mary Kay Bates (Steve), Tom (Jeanie), Fred (Riza), and Ann Harkness (Chad); and many nieces, nephews, and the extended Kessler family.



Ed, the son of Carl and Kay, grew up in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle and attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Seattle Prep and his beloved Seattle University. After college he served in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Army as a Major. He was a long-time employee of Boeing. He also spent many years volunteering his time as a Seafair Clown. His love of people and their cultures led him to travel the world for a year as a young man and his insights from that trip helped form his view that no one is a stranger. He had the rare gift of being able to approach a new face at a gathering, introduce himself, and then truly be excited to learn about that person. His sensitivity and kindness will not be forgotten.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 1st, at



11:00 am at Christ the



King Catholic Church



415 N 117th Seattle, 98133



Rosary will be recited



at 10:15 am.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ed's name to Jesuits West Province or



Seattle Children's Hospital.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019