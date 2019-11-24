|
|
Edmund V. Sobota
Edmund V. Sobota, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Ed is survived by his wife Darlene and all four siblings: brothers, Don, Jim and Elroy; and sister, Pearl. He is also survived by his step-children: Sherri, Lisa and Buster, and adoring grandchildren: Sydney, Ashley, Kate, Brian, Amanda, Jameson and Rob.
Ed was born in Browerville, Minnesota on August 30th, 1933 to Peter and Sylvia Sobota. His parents moved the family to Seattle in Spring of 1944. In Fall of the same year, Ed, with brothers Elroy and Don, joined an ice hockey league at the Civic Ice Arena on Mercer Street. Ed's family still hold dear the old newspaper articles that headline the Sobota brothers as local hockey sensations.
Ed was a student at Warren Avenue Grade School before graduating from Queen Anne High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1956, stationed in North Fort Lewis, Washington. Upon his honorable discharge, Ed transitioned into his career at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, which is where he retired in 1987.
Ed's first marriage to Juanita Toby ended in 1967 after 12 years together. In 1976 he married Darlene Crook, and they remained happily married until his passing. Ed never had biological children of his own, but if you ask Darlene's kids and grandkids, they'll tell you he's as close as any blood relative they've ever had.
Ed was a loyal husband, loving step-father and a devoted grand-dad. Better known to his grandkids as "Bubba," he was a relentless storyteller who always made sure his loved ones had money in their pockets and food on their tables. Bubba never missed the chance to cheer on his grandchildren at their sporting events, and was always eager to host weekend slumber parties where he would inevitably spoil them rotten. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A 'Celebration of Life' is not yet scheduled, though estimated for sometime in Spring of 2020 to ensure all Ed's loved ones are able to attend. At his request, this will not be a traditional funeral service, but rather a joyous memorial with much laughter and love. For further updates, please contact Ed's grandson, Rob Harwood, via email at [email protected], or by phone at 425.205.1277. All are welcome to attend and celebrate.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019