Edna M. Mercurio



1934 ~ 2020



"Lola" Edna passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2020. A devoted mother and a devout Catholic, Edna was known for her love of family and the Lord. She is survived by her children, Melanie, Marilyn, Elted, Lynette, Marivic, and Freda, as well as her many grandchildren. She will be joined by her sons Alan and William.



