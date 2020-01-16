|
Edris (Edie) Anne Engvall
Edie Engvall, 68, passed away from breast cancer on November 2,
2019. Born July 13, 1951 in Spokane, she was the daughter of Lenard and Thelma Engvall. The youngest of four siblings, she grew up in Coulee Dam, attended WSU, graduated from UW in 1973, and lived in Seattle most of her life. She loved being active, always up for an adventurous day trip or city exploration. She was an avid hiker, runner, swimmer, cyclist, and social dancer. She adored the symphony, the opera, jazz concerts, art galleries, and museums. As an artist, she created drawings of whimsical animals and realistic nature studies, gifting her family members with many delightful illustrations over the years.
She is survived by her siblings David Engvall (Barb), Monita Engvall Horn (Jim), Lesley Engvall Wheeler, seven nephews, and one niece. She will be greatly missed. A casual gathering to celebrate her life will be held on the family land on Anderson Island next summer.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020