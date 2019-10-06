|
|
Edward A. Pottenger
March 13, 1934 - Sept. 19, 2019 Edward Pottenger, 85, passed away at his home in Bellevue with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with pulmonary disease. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eleonore "Ellen", his children, Simone Berger (Derek) and James Pottenger (Claudia), and his grandchildren, Blake Berger (21), Brienne Berger (17) and Nicolas Pottenger (16).
Ed, as he preferred to be called, was born to Fern and Alvin Pottenger in Donnelly, Idaho and grew up logging the family's property in Valley County. He went on to be one of the first in his family to attend college and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1956 with a civil engineering degree. He went to work for Boeing in Seattle immediately after graduation and remained until his retirement 38 years later. Both in retirement and before, Ed and Ellen enjoyed seeing the world, boating in the San Juans, attending Seattle's theatrical productions and spending time with family (especially grandkids.) Ed was always incredibly generous with his time and knowledge and, as a husband, a father, and a wonderful grandpa, will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held with family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019