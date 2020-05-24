|
Edward A. Shaffer
Edward A. Shaffer, 92, of Seattle, WA, died Sunday May 10, 2020. Ed was a father and grandfather. He was born March 3, 1928 in Ketchikan, Territory of Alaska. His family moved to Juneau when he was 5, which was where he lived until his graduation from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1944. He worked for the Alaska Road Commission in Valdez for one year then enlisted in the US Navy for two years. Upon his discharge he attended Seattle University, graduating in 1952. He had a rewarding career working for the CPA firm of Haskins and Sells in Seattle, becoming a partner. He had clients throughout the state and travelled frequently, spending much time in Spokane. Ed was a long time Husky football ticket holder, Mariners fan, avid reader, and frequent visitor to Ocean Shores. He also loved his daily walks at Magnuson Park.
He is survived by his sons Michael of Seattle, Steve of Bremerton, daughter Sandra of Bothell, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020